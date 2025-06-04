India's drug regulator plans overhaul of Schedule H for prescription medicines

The expert panel recommended a revamp of the Schedule H. “Schedule H includes drugs of various categories which require prescription of RMP for their retail sale. The Schedule H needs to be updated regularly to incorporate the new drugs introduced in the market from time to time as well as to review the prescription status of different drugs in the present context. Such regular updates are crucial in the current context to address various regulatory challenges leading to irrational use of drugs, including antibiotics and development of anti-microbial resistance," the documents showed.