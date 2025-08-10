India to digitally record tribal heritage to push social, economic inclusion

The Centre is planning to digitally archive Indian tribes' heritage to develop the market for their products and cultural expressions, Vivek Bharadwaj, the secretary of the ministry of panchayati raj, told Mint in an interview.

The government has executed a pilot in Jharkhand and will begin documentation in Chhattisgarh in August. The project will be expanded to other states covered under the Fifth Schedule of the Constitution, such as Andhra Pradesh, Gujarat, Himachal Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Odisha, Rajasthan and Telangana—home to approximately 350 recognized scheduled tribes (STs).

The idea is to help tribals derive economic value through Geographical Indication (GI) tagging and domestic and global market linkages, Bharadwaj added.

A GI tag offers legal safeguards against fake products by protecting the unique identity, quality and reputation of products linked to certain geographical locations.

The project will also record their ecological knowledge, crafts, games, festivals, rituals, cuisines, beverages, folk stories, motifs, agricultural practices, institutions, monuments, artefacts, herbal medicines and traditional attire.

The government may incorporate this documentation in policymaking, which will help tribals achieve social and economic upliftment, said a volunteer associated with the project, on the condition of anonymity.

“The Panchayats (Extension to Scheduled Areas) Act, 1996, also known as PESA, empowers the tribal communities to preserve their culture and heritage. Today, this heritage is getting lost due to the winds of change blowing in the tribal areas. It is therefore imperative to facilitate tribal communities to document their culture and traditions," Bharadwaj said.

Bharadwaj added that the central government is already conducting a pilot project—since 26 January—in Jharkhand under the Hamari Parampara, Hamari Virasat (our tradition, our heritage) initiative.

Cultural preservation

The government will begin documentation efforts in Chhattisgarh—home to a rich diversity of tribal communities, many of whom have unique traditions, languages, and lifestyles—in August.

Around 30% of the state's total population of 25.5 million, according to the 2011 census, belongs to STs, making it one of the most tribal-dominated states in India. There are around 42 recognized scheduled tribes in the state, broadly categorized into major tribes and minor tribes. The popular tribes are Gond, Baiga, Maria, Halba, Oraon and Munda.

With more than 5,000 PESA gram panchayats, Chhattisgarh has great potential to become a role model in documenting and conserving the rich tribal heritage of India, Bharadwaj explained.

The government will also develop a state-of-the-art Central Heritage Portal for documentation, archival, and dissemination of tribal cultural data. This would offer a comprehensive database accessible to researchers, policymakers, and the public.

“The initiative will go a long way in promoting handicrafts of the tribal community. Currently, we are marketing around half a dozen products of the tribal communities based out of Chhattisgarh through Tribes India retail outlet," said P.M. Khadane, regional manager, Chhattisgarh regional office of Tribal Co-Operative Marketing Development Federation of India Ltd, ministry of tribal affairs.

"We feel that many of the products as well as herbal medicines can be patented after the documentation. Also, folk songs can be copyrighted to help communities derive economic and cultural benefits," said Vijay Kuzur, a social activist and associated with the Hamari Parampara, Hamari Virasat programme in Jharkhand.

Additionally, documentation helps in mapping the area, so in case of any displacement, the tribes would be entitled to appropriate compensation.

The effort assumes significance as India has either lost or is on the verge of losing many tribes and tribal languages to modernization, according to experts.

"For example, Ghotul practice—a cultural academy where tribal youth are shaped into custodians of their heritage, trained in values, arts, and communal life under the guidance of elders—prevalent among Jharkhand, Chhattisgarh, and Andhra Pradesh’s Gond and Muria communities doesn't exist anymore," said Delhi University professor Jitendra Meena who authored the book Rashtra Nirman Mein Aadiwasi (Tribes in Nation-Building).