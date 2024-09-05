Scholz’s Opponents Seek Quick Decision on 2025 German Challenger

Germany’s Christian Democratic opposition leader said he’s building momentum for a change of government in Berlin next year — portraying Chancellor Olaf Scholz’s ruling coalition as a weakened administration.

Bloomberg
Published5 Sep 2024, 11:46 PM IST
Scholz’s Opponents Seek Quick Decision on 2025 German Challenger
Scholz’s Opponents Seek Quick Decision on 2025 German Challenger

(Bloomberg) -- Germany’s Christian Democratic opposition leader said he’s building momentum for a change of government in Berlin next year — portraying Chancellor Olaf Scholz’s ruling coalition as a weakened administration.

“We are practically no longer concerned at all, or only very little, with what comes from this coalition,” Friedrich Merz told reporters Thursday as conservative lawmakers of the Christian Democratic Union and its Bavarian affiliate met outside Berlin to discuss strategy for Germany’s federal election in just over a year.

Approval of Scholz’s government fell to the lowest yet — 16% — in a poll published Thursday, which put support for the conservative bloc at 33%, more than the combined total for Scholz’s three-party coalition. That approval rating is the lowest for any German government in 14 years, according to the Infratest Dimap poll for broadcaster ARD.

Scholz’s standing was hammered by defeats in regional elections on Sunday that saw populist parties of the right and left surge in two eastern regions. Possible plant closings by Volkswagen AG and the IG Metall union’s threat of strikes against VW this fall are adding to political risk in Europe’s biggest economy.

While Scholz’s coalition is beleaguered, Merz’s bloc needs to avoid a damaging fight over who should lead the conservative ticket in the Sept. 28, 2025 election.

Merz, heir to the party once led by former Chancellor Angela Merkel, is seeking a decision within weeks.

“The decision will be made in late summer, which has just started, but has not ended yet,” Merz said at the conservatives’ meeting in Neuhardenberg, east of Berlin. Summer in Germany officially ends on Sept. 21, the day before a state legislative election in Brandenburg, a region surrounding Berlin.

His most likely challenger is Bavarian state premier Markus Soeder, head of the Bavaria-based Christian Social Union, which teams up with the Christian Democrats in the federal parliament in Berlin.

“I wouldn’t shy away from taking responsibility for the whole country,” Soeder told an event in Bavaria this week.

ARD’s poll suggested Soeder, 57, is more popular among CDU-CSU supporters than Merz, 68, by a margin of 57% to 48%. The Sept. 3-4 poll of 1,309 people has a margin of error of as much 3 percentage points. 

Soeder’s comment shocked  many conservatives who remember his challenge to then CDU party head Armin Laschet before the last election in 2021. Laschet led the CDU-CSU to defeat, ending 16 years of CDU rule under Merkel and opening the door to Scholz’s Social Democrat-led coalition.

Merz said Thursday he’s in constant talks with Soeder. 

More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:5 Sep 2024, 11:46 PM IST
Business NewsNewsScholz’s Opponents Seek Quick Decision on 2025 German Challenger

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Indian Oil Corporation

    181.20
    03:58 PM | 5 SEP 2024
    4.15 (2.34%)

    Tata Steel

    151.75
    03:57 PM | 5 SEP 2024
    0.45 (0.3%)

    Max Financial Services

    1,119.90
    03:29 PM | 5 SEP 2024
    -13 (-1.15%)

    Bharat Electronics

    290.60
    03:59 PM | 5 SEP 2024
    -8.3 (-2.78%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Caplin Point Laboratories

    2,116.90
    03:58 PM | 5 SEP 2024
    147.1 (7.47%)

    UTI Asset Management Company

    1,266.55
    03:43 PM | 5 SEP 2024
    77.55 (6.52%)

    KEC International

    989.00
    03:59 PM | 5 SEP 2024
    57.3 (6.15%)

    TVS Supply Chain Solutions

    206.90
    03:52 PM | 5 SEP 2024
    10.8 (5.51%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      73,505.00-134.00
      Chennai
      73,291.0081.00
      Delhi
      73,363.00725.00
      Kolkata
      72,650.00-1,132.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.85/L-0.01
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in News

      More From Popular in News
      HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

      Yes, Continue