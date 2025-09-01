'School Buses, ambulances, cars are all stuck': Massive traffic jam in Gurugram as roads flooded after rains | Videos

Gurugram is once again back in spotlight with heavy rains across the city for hours today, 1 September, making commuters stranded. Many took to social media to complain about traffic congestion and waterlogging caused due to downpour.

Tulip Chowk, Malibu Town, Bilaspur Chowk, Mahavir Chowk, near Narsinghpur FOB, Rajiv Chowk, Signature Tower, Galleria Market, IFFCO Chowk were heavily affected due to waterlogging.

Gurugram district rainfall report from 8:00 am to 6:00 pm According to the district administration, on September 1st, 2025, various parts of District Gurugram received varying amounts of rainfall. The Tehsil of Gurugram recorded 0.85 mm of rainfall. Sub Tehsils Kadipur and Harsaru both received 94 mm of rainfall. Wazirabad reported the highest rainfall in the district with 116 mm. Sub Tehsil Badshahpur recorded 56 mm, while Sohna Tehsil received 33 mm. Manesar Tehsil saw 24 mm of rain, Pataudi received 13 mm, and Farukh Nagar recorded the lowest with 10 mm of rainfall.

De“The Traffic Police Gurugram coordinated with the concerned departments to ensure drainage of water from the affected areas and successfully restored smooth and organized traffic flow. Vehicles that broke down or got stuck on the roads were safely moved to the side with the help of traffic police personnel, either by pushing them manually or using cranes,” Gurugram police said.

"In a democratic system, we all have accountability towards the public. Gurugram district should remain free from waterlogging in monsoon and people should not face any inconvenience while commuting. For this, we all have to collectively work on the ground in the next two months", HT quoted Gurugram, Industry and Commerce Minister Rao Narbir Singh as saying in May this year. He inspected the arrangements following heavy downpour in the city by visiting waterlogged places that month.

Gurugram weather today “Generally cloudy sky with a few spells of rain or thundershowers” to take place today, IMD said. The minimum temperature stands at 24.0 degree celsius to maximum 27.0 degree celsius.

The same temperature follows tomorrow, with “partly cloudy sky with one or two spells of rain or thundershowers”.

