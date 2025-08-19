School holiday: Are schools closed in Pune, Lonavala on August 20 as IMD issues heavy rain alert? Check here

Pune: The Lonavala Municipal Council has announced a two-day holiday for all schools on Wednesday, August 20 and Thursday, August 21, following heavy rains in the region.

According to a report by Pune Pulse, Lonavla Municipal Corporation's order applies to all primary, secondary, and higher secondary schools across every management and medium of instruction within the council limits.

Officials said the step was taken as a precautionary measure to ensure student safety, considering the continuous heavy rains in Lonavala and surrounding areas.

Mumbai Rains Several regions across Maharashtra – including Mumbai, Thane, Palghar, Raigad among others have been witnessing incessant rains over the last two days — crippling daily life in Mumbai on Tuesday.

The city recorded nearly 300 mm rainfall within just 11 hours, news wire PTI reported citing officials.

In the later hours of the day, a monorail train carrying 200 passengers was stuck in Chembur's Mysore Colony. Rescue operations were launched following the incident.

At least 14 passengers got suffocated in the halted monorail train, who were treated onsite by doctors onboard the ambulances that came for the rescue operations. One person was rushed to the Sion Hospital, an ambulance coordinator said.

At least 21 people have been killed in rain-related incidents in the state so far, said officials. Two of the deceased people belonged to the Mumbai suburbs, said officials.

Earlier in the day, 14 long-distance trains were cancelled, 16 trains rescheduled, and six trains were short-terminated and originated before their scheduled destinations, as heavy rains battered Mumbai.