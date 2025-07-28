School holiday in Kota, Tonk, 8 more Rajasthan's districts amid heavy rain forecast, IMD issues red alert

Rajasthan is on India Meteorological Department's (IMD) red alert today. Baran, Bharatpur, Jhalawar and Karauli districts are on red alert today. Amid possibility of heavy rains on July 28, the weather department issued a nowcast warning at 5:35 AM which will remain effective for the next two hours.

“Light rainfall is very likely to occur at Kaithal, Rajaund, Assandh, Safidon (Haryana), Bijnaur (U.P.) Sidhmukh, Jhunjunu (Rajasthan) during the next 2 hours,” IMD stated.

Following heavy downpour on Sunday, Baran, Anta, Banswara, Kota, Dungarpur, Jhalawar, Bhilwara, Ajmer, Tonk and Chittorgarh districts declared school holiday for July 28 amid heavy rain forecast, PTI reported.

“Extremely heavy rainfall very likely at isolated places over East Rajasthan on 28th July with very heavy rainfall during 29th-31st July,” the Meteorological Department said in its latest weather bulletin.

The heavy downpour in Rajasthan triggered by well-marked low-pressure area currently situated over north-central parts of the state, causing widespread rainfall in the state, the Meteorological Centre in Jaipur said on Sunday.

Orange alert in 14 states Besides the red alert, several states are on orange alert including Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Goa, Karnataka, Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, Mizoram, Nagaland, Manipur, Tripura and Meghalaya.

As per the weather report dated July 27, a fresh spell of heavy to very heavy rainfall will cover Western Himalayan region over the next three days.

Isolated very heavy rainfall over West Uttar Pradesh on 28th, Uttarakhand during 28th-30th, Himachal Pradesh on 29th and Jammu & Kashmir on 30th July, IMD said. Additionally, “isolated heavy rainfall” is likely in Goa, Gujarat and Maharashtra until July 30 while similar weather conditions may persist in Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Karnataka till July 31.