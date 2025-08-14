School holiday today update: All schools in UP's Lucknow shut today amid heavy rains, bad weather

All government and private schools in Lucknow, from Classes 1 to 12, will remain closed today due to bad weather and heavy rain in parts of Uttar Pradesh, District Magistrate Visakh G Iyer announced.

The move aims to ensure the safety of students amid waterlogging and disrupted transport caused by heavy rains in Lucknow of Uttar Pradesh.

“In view of bad weather and rain conditions in parts of the state, all government and non-government schools from classes 1 to 12 will remain closed in Lucknow today,” Lucknow DM Visakh G Iyer said.

Weather Today The India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted spell of moderate to intense rainfall mainly over Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, Punjab, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, North Madhya Pradesh, West Uttar Pradesh early Thursday.

Light to moderate rainfall was also predicted at most places, “with moderate to heavy rainfall at isolated places over Delhi and NCR.”

A red alert was issued for parts of Telangana (Vikarabad and Sangareddy) on Thursday. The IMD predicted extremely heavy rains there.

Meanwhile, an orange alert was issued in parts of Himachal Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir, Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, Arunachal Pradesh and Assam.

In Uttar Pradesh, the IMD said on Wednesday that monsoon activity is set to intensify over the next 48 hours driven by a low-pressure area over the Bay of Bengal.

"The weather system has caused the eastern end of the monsoon trough to shift southwards. This is likely to bring widespread light to moderate rainfall, with isolated heavy to very heavy showers, in most parts of the state," the IMD said.

The intensity and spread of rainfall are expected to ease from August 15.

Rain wreaks heavoc Amid heavy rainfall, as many as 126 people have died in rain-related incidents in Himachal Pradesh this monsoon season, while 36 are missing, news agency PTI reported.

The state has witnessed 63 flash flood incidents, 31 cloudbursts and 57 major landslides so far.

Normal life was also disrupted as rains battered Telangana on Wednesday, leading to waterlogging on arterial roads and caused several rivulets and other water bodies to overflow.