School kidnappings have become a cruel fact of life in Nigeria
President Trump has threatened military intervention to head off what he says is the persecution of Christians, but children of all faiths are abducted, often for money.
The mass kidnapping of children in Nigeria caught the world’s attention over a decade ago when 276 high-school students were abducted from Chibok, sparking the #BringBackOurGirls campaign on social media. The phenomenon returned to the limelight this month with another mass abduction and President Trump’s threats to intervene over what he said was the persecution of Christians in one of Africa’s most strategic nations.