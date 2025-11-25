School kidnappings have become a cruel fact of life in Nigeria

Even for Nigeria, Africa’s most populous nation, the St. Mary’s abduction was large. But it has become all too familiar. In March last year, more than 280 schoolchildren were abducted in the town of Kuriga. In 2021, gunmen kidnapped 317 girls from a boarding school in Jangebe. At the end of 2020, 344 boys were taken from a school in Katsina. Since 2014, there have been at least 17 cases of mass abductions in which at least 1,700 children were seized from their schools by gunmen, according to Amnesty International, in many instances fueling a lucrative kidnapping-for-ransom industry.