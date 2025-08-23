Schools closed today: Chittorgarh, Baran, Tonk, other districts declare holiday after rains cause flooding in Rajasthan

Rajasthan rains: Chittorgarh, Baran, Tonk, Sawai Madhopur, Jhalawar, Kota, Bundi, Dungarpur and Bhilwara districts will observe a school holiday on Saturday, a day after incessant rainfall caused flooding and waterlogging at several regions across Rajasthan, PTI reported. This school closure comes amid India Meteorological Department's (IMD) red alert for heavy rainfall on August 23,

Torrential rains for the past two days severely affected Sawai Madhopur district. Visuals show rampant waterlogging as several residential colonies were submerged, traffic was disrupted, railway services suspended after intense downpour.

Rajasthan Minister Kirodi Lal Meena provided an update about eight people ferrying on a boat in Sawai Madhopur who were sank in floodwaters. “Six of them survived. One was rescued by SDRF, and one is missing. This time it has rained a lot, and the damage is very high. We are receiving a comprehensive report detailing all the damage that has occurred. Whatever damage has happened in the entire state, we will compensate for it according to the guidelines of disaster management,” ANI quoted the minister as saying.

According to PTI report, tourist safaris in Ranthambore Tiger Reserve have been cancelled. In flood-affected area of Digod, Kota rural, the Army has taken charge. A team of 80 soldiers from the Infantry Regiment of the Army's Gandiva Division has been deployed in Nimoda village to evacuate stranded people and help in search and rescue operation.

The flooding aggravated after three gates of the Kota Barrage were opened to release water. According to IMD, Sawai Madhopur on Friday received the highest 254 mm rainfall in 24 hours.

Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma directed the NDRF, SDRF and police administration to remain alert and ensure prompt action after reviewing the rescue and relief operations over the phone. He also instructed officials to conduct a special Girdawari (assessment) on the damage to crops affected by heavy rains.