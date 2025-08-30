Schools closed today: From Jammu, Punjab to Karnataka, check where educational institutes are shut on Aug 30

As monsoon mayhem continues to wreak havoc across several regions of Indian, a number of states have declared a holiday for schools on August 30. Check the list of states where educational institutions will remain shut on Saturday.

Uttarakhand Amid possibility of flash floods and landslides, Uttarakhand authorities instructed all government and private schools and Anganwadi centres to remain closed on August 30.

Jammu As rainfall caused waterlogging and disrupted normal activities, Jammu authorities announced closure of schools which continue to remain closed since August 25. The notice issued by Director of School Education, Dr. Naseem Javaid Chowdhary, states that all government and private schools across Jammu will remain closed till August 30. The official order further instructed school heads to explore the possibility of online classes for students of classes 9 to 12 during the closure period.

Punjab Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann in a post on August 26 said, “Heavy rains have been occurring for the past few days, and the meteorological department has forecasted that heavy rains will continue for a few more days. In view of this, all primary, secondary, and senior secondary government and private schools in the state will remain closed from August 27 to August 30.”

Karnataka Deputy Commissioner Meena Nagaraj issued an order on Friday, stating that the anganwadis, primary schools, and high schools in several districts will remain closed on Saturday, Thie Hindu reported. Districts where schools will remain shut on August 30, include Koppa, Kalasa, Mudigere, Sringeri, and NR Pura taluks, those located in Kasaba, Ambale, Avathi, Jagara, Vastare, Aldur, Khandya hoblis of Chikkamagaluru taluk, and the ones in Lakkavalli and Lingadahalli hoblis of Tarikere.

The Deputy Commissioner said, "In view of the safety of the children, the district administration declared the holiday, stated, adding that the schools could hold classes on the coming holidays to compensate for the loss of working days.