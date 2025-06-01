Schools in Aizawl district to remain closed on June 2 due to torrential rainfall and landslides

Aizawl District in Mizoram has been severely affected by mudflows, landslides, rockfalls, and other related calamities, due to torrential rainfall over the past few days. In response, the Aizawl District Disaster Management Authority has directed all heads of schools within the district to keep their institutions closed on Monday, 2 June, to ensure the safety of students and staff.

Mizoram, particularly Aizawl, has been experiencing incessant heavy rain since late May. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) reported that the region has faced moderate to heavy rainfall, with Aizawl receiving over 60 mm of rain in recent days. The persistent downpours have led to multiple landslides, blocking highways and disrupting normal life. Although no casualties have been reported within Aizawl district itself due to these landslides, an Assam-type building was swept away by a landslide in Mauchar village near the state borders with Assam and Manipur. The district administration has been closely monitoring the situation and issuing warnings to residents in vulnerable areas.

The IMD has forecast continued heavy to very heavy rainfall over Mizoram and other northeastern states until at least 3 June, accompanied by thunderstorms and gusty winds. This weather pattern is part of the ongoing southwest monsoon that has brought widespread flooding and landslides across Northeast India.

The broader northeastern region has been severely impacted by the monsoon rains. Over the weekend, relentless downpours triggered flash floods and landslides, claiming at least 30 lives across Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, Mizoram, Manipur, Meghalaya, Tripura, and Nagaland. Assam’s capital, Guwahati, witnessed a deadly mudslide that buried several homes and killed five people, including three members of one family. Flooding has caused power outages and forced school closures in many parts of the state. In Arunachal Pradesh, nine people died due to floods and drowning incidents, while Mizoram reported eight fatalities from landslides and floods.

Authorities across the region have issued flash flood warnings and are conducting rescue and relief operations. The Indian Army has been actively involved in evacuating residents from flood-affected areas, particularly in Manipur, where waterlogging has brought daily life to a halt. Several districts have been declared vulnerable to further flooding and landslides due to saturated soils and ongoing rainfall.