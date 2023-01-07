Schools in Bihar's Patna to remain closed till 14 Jan amid cold wave3 min read . Updated: 07 Jan 2023, 08:32 PM IST
In view of the cold wave conditions, schools in Patna will remain closed for students up to Class 10 till 14 January
In view of the increasing cold wave in North India, the District Magistrate of Patna, Chandrashekhar Singh on Saturday issued a notice to close both government and private schools up to Class 10 in the state till January 14.