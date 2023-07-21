As the country grapples with incessant rainfall in several regions, schools of some states will remain closed on 21 and 22 July amid heavy rainfall alerts issued by Indian Meteorological Department.

Maharashtra

Amidst the India Meteorological Department's (IMD) issuance of Red Alert warnings, district administrations in Palghar and Thane districts of Maharashtra have declared two days holidays on Friday and Saturday, 21 and 22 July, for all schools and colleges.

The IMD forecast issued on Thursday stated 'heavy to very heavy' rainfall is likely in several places in Palghar and Thane over the next 48 hours. Palghar collector Govind Bodke and his Thane counterpart Ashok Shingare issued the order to shut schools. Shingare also urged people to stay indoors and directed the civic and district machinery to be fully prepared to provide relief to citizens in view of the rains.

Telangana

In response to heavy rains, the Chief Minister's Office in Telangana has announced two days of holidays, 21 and 22 July, for all government offices and educational institutions within the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) limits. CM K Chandrashekhar Rao emphasised that essential services like medical facilities and milk supply will continue uninterrupted during this period. Moreover, the State Labour Department has been directed to ensure that private companies also declare holidays for their respective offices within the GHMC Limits. The CM stated that emergency services such as Medical, milk supply etc will continue uninterrupted.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued an orange alert across Telangana on Wednesday indicating the likelihood of widespread rainfall.

Himachal Pradesh

Following the occurrence of flash floods and landslides in Himachal Pradesh's Kinnaur District due to heavy rains, the Deputy Commissioner announced that all schools in the Sangla and Nichar sub-divisions of the district will remain closed from 20 to 22 July.

“All Government/private schools, pre-schools, Anganwaris of Sub-Division Nichar and Tehsil Sangla, District Kinnaur to remain closed from 20th to 22nd July in the apprehension of flash floods and landslides", stated an official statement released on Thursday.

The recent torrential rains in Himachal Pradesh have led to supply disruptions in far-flung regions, with roads being washed off, rendering some areas inaccessible. In response to the situation, Indian Air Force (IAF) officials reported that IAF helicopters have been deployed to deliver crucial essential supplies to the affected areas. Shaakti, Maror, and Shansher are among the locations cut off by the heavy rains.

(With inputs from PTI and ANI)