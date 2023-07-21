Schools in these states to remain closed today and tomorrow amid heavy rainfall, IMD issues alerts across states2 min read 21 Jul 2023, 07:29 AM IST
Schools in Maharashtra, Telangana, and Himachal Pradesh to remain closed on 21 and 22 July due to heavy rainfall alerts issued by the IMD.
As the country grapples with incessant rainfall in several regions, schools of some states will remain closed on 21 and 22 July amid heavy rainfall alerts issued by Indian Meteorological Department.
