Telangana

In response to heavy rains, the Chief Minister's Office in Telangana has announced two days of holidays, 21 and 22 July, for all government offices and educational institutions within the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) limits. CM K Chandrashekhar Rao emphasised that essential services like medical facilities and milk supply will continue uninterrupted during this period. Moreover, the State Labour Department has been directed to ensure that private companies also declare holidays for their respective offices within the GHMC Limits. The CM stated that emergency services such as Medical, milk supply etc will continue uninterrupted.