Schools shut for next 2-3 days in these states owing to continuous rainfall, Kanwar Yatra2 min read 12 Jul 2023, 08:18 AM IST
State governments in Punjab and Haryana are providing relief and rescue operations after heavy rainfall. Schools in affected areas are closed due to the prevailing situation, as well as for religious events like Kanwar Mela.
The state governments in both Punjab and Haryana are actively engaged in relief efforts to assist affected individuals while also undertaking rescue operations. After continuous rainfall for the past three days, the intensity of rains reduced in Punjab and Haryana on Tuesday. However, many areas remained waterlogged due to the incessant downpour, leading to inundated homes and extensive damage to crops and vegetables in several districts.
