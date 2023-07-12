The state governments in both Punjab and Haryana are actively engaged in relief efforts to assist affected individuals while also undertaking rescue operations. After continuous rainfall for the past three days, the intensity of rains reduced in Punjab and Haryana on Tuesday. However, many areas remained waterlogged due to the incessant downpour, leading to inundated homes and extensive damage to crops and vegetables in several districts.

The India Meteorological Department's latest weather forecast predicts light to moderate rainfall with isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall in Uttarakhand over the next five days and in Uttar Pradesh over the next two days. Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana, and Chandigarh are expected to experience a significant reduction in rainfall from Tuesday, July 11, 2023, according to the weather department, reported Economic Times.

Punjab

The Punjab government has ordered the closure of schools until July 13, taking precautions due to the prevailing situation. Similarly, in Chandigarh, schools will remain closed until Thursday.

Haryana

The decision regarding school holidays has been left to the deputy commissioners of specific areas. In Panchkula, the District Education Officer announced that all schools would remain closed on July 11 and 12 due to heavy rainfall and waterlogging in various parts of the city.

Himachal Pradesh

The Directorate of Higher Education in Himachal Pradesh has decided to reschedule and adjust the monsoon break in government and private schools affiliated with the HP Board of School Education in many areas. Schools affiliated with CBSE, ICSE, or any other education board may make their own decisions on school closures, considering ongoing exams and local weather conditions. The directorate of Higher Education of Himachal Pradesh has advised ensuring the safety and security of students and employees at all levels.

Uttarakhand

In Haridwar, the district administration has announced the closure of all schools from classes 1 to 12 from July 10 to 17 in view of the Kanwar Mela, a religious pilgrimage event. District Magistrate Dheeraj Garbyal said, “In view of the Kanwar Mela, the district administration has decided to close all the schools and Anganwadi centres from July 10 to 17."

Uttar Pradesh

In Ghaziabad, all schools will remain closed until July 15 due to the Kanwar Yatra. Additionally, government and private educational institutions in Muzaffarnagar will remain closed from July 8 to 16, as stated by the district administration, in light of the Kanwar Yatra, reported Economic Times.