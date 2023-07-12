Himachal Pradesh

The Directorate of Higher Education in Himachal Pradesh has decided to reschedule and adjust the monsoon break in government and private schools affiliated with the HP Board of School Education in many areas. Schools affiliated with CBSE, ICSE, or any other education board may make their own decisions on school closures, considering ongoing exams and local weather conditions. The directorate of Higher Education of Himachal Pradesh has advised ensuring the safety and security of students and employees at all levels.