Mumbai local trains cancelled, schools shut as heavy rains batter Maharashtra; Indigo issues alert

Heavy rains disrupt Maharashtra: schools shut in Thane, Navi Mumbai, and Lonavala. Waterlogging halts daily life as 17 Mumbai local train services are cancelled; flights also face delays.

Updated20 Aug 2025, 08:09 AM IST
A train moves on submerged railway tracks after heavy rains in Mumbai.
A train moves on submerged railway tracks after heavy rains in Mumbai.(REUTERS)

Maharashtra has been witnessing heavy rainfall for several days, causing severe disruption across the state. Local train services in Mumbai have been hit, while flights have also been affected. Waterlogging has been reported in many areas, bringing daily life to a standstill. Schools have been shut in several regions as the continuous downpour continues to impact normal life.

Schools Shut in Thane

Due to heavy rainfall schools are shut in Thane, Navi Mumbai and Lonavala.

Local Train Status

Due to heavy waterlogging in the Mumbai region. Around 17 local train services have been cancelled for today.

  • NSP 90012 | 03:40 | NALLA SOPARA → BORIVALI
  • BO 90014 | 04:15 | BORIVALI → CHURCHGATE
  • VR 92002 | 04:00 | VIRAR → DADAR
  • VR 92009 | 05:15 | DADAR → VIRAR
  • NSP 90046 | 05:35 | NALLA SOPARA → CHURCHGATE
  • VR 92006 | 04:50 | VIRAR → CHURCHGATE
  • VR 92021 | 06:25 | CHURCHGATE → VIRAR
  • NSP 92010 | 05:05 | NALLA SOPARA → ANDHERI
  • VR 92013 | 06:05 | ANDHERI → VIRAR
  • NSP 92010 | 05:24 | NALLA SOPARA → ANDHERI
  • NSP 92019 | 06:49 | ANDHERI → BHAYANDAR
  • NSP 92022 | 06:33 | NALLA SOPARA → ANDHERI
  • NSP 92033 | 07:41 | ANDHERI → VIRAR
  • BO 90008 | 04:05 | BORIVALI → CHURCHGATE
  • BO 90010 | 04:40 | BORIVALI → CHURCHGATE
  • BO 90015 | 04:18 | CHURCHGATE → BORIVALI
  • BO 90060 | 05:31 | BORIVALI → CHURCHGATE

IndiGo, SpiceJet Warn Passengers of Flight disruptions

 

IndiGo and SpiceJet have alerted passengers to possible disruptions and changes in flight schedules as heavy rains continue to disrupt normal operations in Mumbai. In a travel advisory, both airlines cautioned passengers of possible flight disruptions, requesting them to check their flight statuses before starting their travel.

What did SpiceJet say?

Due to Bad Weather (Heavy Rainfall) at Mumbai (BOM), our departures/arrivals and their consequential flights might get affected. Passengers are requested to keep a check on their flight status.

IndiGo Travel Advisory

While we want your journey to be as hassle-free as possible, Mother Nature has her own plans. With heavy rains expected again in #Mumbai, there’s a chance this could lead to air traffic congestion and impact flight operations.

While we continue doing our best to keep operations smooth, we recommend planning ahead. Any changes to your flight schedule will be shared via your registered contact details, so do ensure they’re up to date.

Check your flight status on our website or app before heading to the airport. And with waterlogging and slow-moving traffic likely, allow some extra time for your commute.

Stay safe on the roads, and travel prepared.

IMD Issues Orange Alert For Mumbai

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued an orange alert of heavy rains for Mumbai for August 20 and predicted that the intensity of rainfall in the metropolis will go down from Thursday. Rains battered Mumbai, its suburbs and the townships in its metropolitan region on Tuesday, flooding streets that resembled rivers at several places, once again highlighting the financial capital's annual challenge in dealing with the monsoon rains.

 Commuters faced severe hardship as local train services of the Central Railway were disrupted on its main and harbour lines due to submergence of tracks due to torrential rains, while flight operations, too, were affected. Schools, colleges, government and semi-government offices remained shut and the Bombay High Court functioned only till 12.30 pm due to the incessant rains.

(With inputs from news agencies)

