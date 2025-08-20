Mumbai local trains cancelled, schools shut as heavy rains batter Maharashtra; Indigo issues alert

Maharashtra has been witnessing heavy rainfall for several days, causing severe disruption across the state. Local train services in Mumbai have been hit, while flights have also been affected. Waterlogging has been reported in many areas, bringing daily life to a standstill. Schools have been shut in several regions as the continuous downpour continues to impact normal life.

Schools Shut in Thane Due to heavy rainfall schools are shut in Thane, Navi Mumbai and Lonavala.

Local Train Status Due to heavy waterlogging in the Mumbai region. Around 17 local train services have been cancelled for today.

NSP 90012 | 03:40 | NALLA SOPARA → BORIVALI

BO 90014 | 04:15 | BORIVALI → CHURCHGATE

VR 92002 | 04:00 | VIRAR → DADAR

VR 92009 | 05:15 | DADAR → VIRAR

NSP 90046 | 05:35 | NALLA SOPARA → CHURCHGATE

VR 92006 | 04:50 | VIRAR → CHURCHGATE

VR 92021 | 06:25 | CHURCHGATE → VIRAR

NSP 92010 | 05:05 | NALLA SOPARA → ANDHERI

VR 92013 | 06:05 | ANDHERI → VIRAR

NSP 92010 | 05:24 | NALLA SOPARA → ANDHERI

NSP 92019 | 06:49 | ANDHERI → BHAYANDAR

NSP 92022 | 06:33 | NALLA SOPARA → ANDHERI

NSP 92033 | 07:41 | ANDHERI → VIRAR

BO 90008 | 04:05 | BORIVALI → CHURCHGATE

BO 90010 | 04:40 | BORIVALI → CHURCHGATE

BO 90015 | 04:18 | CHURCHGATE → BORIVALI

BO 90060 | 05:31 | BORIVALI → CHURCHGATE IndiGo, SpiceJet Warn Passengers of Flight disruptions

IndiGo and SpiceJet have alerted passengers to possible disruptions and changes in flight schedules as heavy rains continue to disrupt normal operations in Mumbai. In a travel advisory, both airlines cautioned passengers of possible flight disruptions, requesting them to check their flight statuses before starting their travel.

What did SpiceJet say? Due to Bad Weather (Heavy Rainfall) at Mumbai (BOM), our departures/arrivals and their consequential flights might get affected. Passengers are requested to keep a check on their flight status.

IndiGo Travel Advisory While we want your journey to be as hassle-free as possible, Mother Nature has her own plans. With heavy rains expected again in #Mumbai, there’s a chance this could lead to air traffic congestion and impact flight operations.

While we continue doing our best to keep operations smooth, we recommend planning ahead. Any changes to your flight schedule will be shared via your registered contact details, so do ensure they’re up to date.

Check your flight status on our website or app before heading to the airport. And with waterlogging and slow-moving traffic likely, allow some extra time for your commute.

Stay safe on the roads, and travel prepared.

IMD Issues Orange Alert For Mumbai The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued an orange alert of heavy rains for Mumbai for August 20 and predicted that the intensity of rainfall in the metropolis will go down from Thursday. Rains battered Mumbai, its suburbs and the townships in its metropolitan region on Tuesday, flooding streets that resembled rivers at several places, once again highlighting the financial capital's annual challenge in dealing with the monsoon rains.

