Schwab says high volumes and technical issue with key vendor triggered Monday’s outage

USA-MARKETS/SCHWAB (UPDATE 1, PIX):UPDATE 1-Schwab says high volumes and technical issue with key vendor triggered Monday's outage

Reuters
Published7 Aug 2024, 01:53 AM IST
Schwab says high volumes and technical issue with key vendor triggered Monday's outage
Schwab says high volumes and technical issue with key vendor triggered Monday’s outage

(Adds details on outages and comments from Interactive Brokers and lawyer in paragraphs 4-10)

By Suzanne McGee

Aug 6 (Reuters) - Charles Schwab & Co. said on Tuesday that high trading volumes and a technical issue with a key vendor triggered temporary outages on its trading platform on Monday, a day when its customers rushed to navigate an outsize market selloff.

A spokesperson for the firm did not identify what kind of technical issue hampered the ability of Schwab clients to log on to their accounts, or name the vendor.

"A combination of higher volumes and a technical issue with a key vendor affecting our systems led to log-on issues and call wait times that were longer than we expect," the spokesperson said in an emailed statement, adding the issues were resolved and "platforms are fully available."

Other firms also had issues.

Some U.S. customers reported struggling to log in to their accounts at Fidelity and Vanguard on Monday morning, the firms said in social media posts that day, even as Wall Street's main indexes opened sharply lower thanks to weak economic data, underwhelming technology firm earnings reports and increased anxiety about the geopolitical outlook.

Outage tracking website Downdetector.com reported that nearly 14,500 Schwab users could not access the site, while more than 3,600 users reported problems with Fidelity.

Fidelity confirmed that some of its customers experienced intermittent outages on Monday morning but declined additional comment. A spokesperson for Vanguard declined comment on the cause of access issues on Monday at that firm.

Steve Sanders, executive vice president at Interactive Brokers, said that in the first 90 minutes of trading on Monday, the firm traded more than 5 million shares, compared to 5.9 million throughout the full trading session Friday. Interactive Brokers said it did not experience any outages on Monday or overnight.

Some disappointed investors reached out to Lawrence Klayman, an attorney whose Boca Raton, Florida-based securities law firm KlaymanToskes specializes in pursuing trading-related arbitration claims.

"The wheels of justice grind slowly," Klayman said, noting that it will take time and research to assemble and file any claims, and that only those investors who lost $100,000 or more may find arbitration a cost-effective remedy.

(Reporting by Suzanne McGee; editing by Megan Davies and Will Dunham)

Catch all the Budget News , Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:7 Aug 2024, 01:53 AM IST
HomeNewsSchwab says high volumes and technical issue with key vendor triggered Monday’s outage

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Tata Steel

    150.25
    03:48 PM | 6 AUG 2024
    0.45 (0.3%)

    Tata Motors

    1,013.65
    03:59 PM | 6 AUG 2024
    -3 (-0.3%)

    Bharat Electronics

    287.30
    03:56 PM | 6 AUG 2024
    -2.8 (-0.97%)

    Indian Oil Corporation

    166.90
    03:53 PM | 6 AUG 2024
    -3.75 (-2.2%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Home First Finance Company India

    1,046.00
    03:29 PM | 6 AUG 2024
    63.5 (6.46%)

    Network 18 Media & Investments

    93.58
    03:57 PM | 6 AUG 2024
    5.58 (6.34%)

    Firstsource Solutions

    290.05
    03:40 PM | 6 AUG 2024
    14.55 (5.28%)

    Schneider Electric Infrastructure

    787.00
    03:29 PM | 6 AUG 2024
    38.4 (5.13%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market Value Up Icon

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      71,093.000.00
      Chennai
      71,932.000.00
      Delhi
      71,023.000.00
      Kolkata
      71,583.000.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.75/L0.00
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in News

      More From Popular in News
      OPEN IN APP
      HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanBudget

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

      Yes, Continue