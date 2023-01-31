The Science 20 Conference, part of the G20 Conference, is currently taking place in Puducherry. Over 75 participants from G20 member nations as well as friendly countries such as India, China, and the United States are in attendance. The conference revolves around three major topics, including global comprehensive health, the promotion of clean energy for a more sustainable future, and the fusion of science and society/culture to execute science-driven solutions.

A Prohibitory Order under section 144 has been issued in the vicinity of the hotels, airports, and conference facilities used by foreign delegations. The conference site is surrounded by five levels of police security.

Narendra Singh Tomar, the Union Minister for Agriculture and Farmers' Welfare, announced on Monday that the G20 Presidency of India would host more than 200 meetings.

The BJP leader made the proclamation in Chandigarh at the first meeting of the International Financial Architecture Working Group (IFAWG).

During the event, Agriculture Minister Tomar expressed his pride and joy in the fact that India is hosting events as part of its G20 presidency. He stated that over 200 meetings will take place at more than 50 locations across the country, and around 200,000 representatives are expected to attend.

