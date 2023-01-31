Science 20 Conference as part of G20 taking place in Puducherry2 min read . Updated: 31 Jan 2023, 04:29 AM IST
The Science 20 conference is a part of the two-day G20 gathering taking place in Puducherry, starting on Monday
The Science 20 Conference, part of the G20 Conference, is currently taking place in Puducherry. Over 75 participants from G20 member nations as well as friendly countries such as India, China, and the United States are in attendance. The conference revolves around three major topics, including global comprehensive health, the promotion of clean energy for a more sustainable future, and the fusion of science and society/culture to execute science-driven solutions.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
Login to enjoy exclusive benefits!
- Unlocked premium articles
- Personalized news
- Market Watchlist
- Insightful Newsletters & more
×