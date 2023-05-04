SCO meet: ‘Look forward to constructive…’ Pak foreign minister Bilawal Bhutto's message as he leaves for India4 min read . Updated: 04 May 2023, 01:08 PM IST
SCO Meet: Bhutto Zardari, who would be the first foreign minister to visit India since 2011, is leading the Pakistan delegation to the Council of Foreign Ministers (CFM) of the Beijing-based Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO).
Pakistan’s foreign minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said that he hopes for constructive discussion with counterparts from friendly countries as the minister has left for India to attend the SCO meet. The Shanghai Cooperation Organisation is scheduled to take place in Goa on May 4 and 5.
