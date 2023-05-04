Katoch further said that this is an SCO visit, so, as per the protocol only matters pertaining to SCO will be discussed. "It will be inappropriate for Mr Bhutto to raise bilateral issues. I don't see this happening during the course of the conference. However, after the conference is over, I am quite certain that Indian journalists will interview Mr Bhutto and I think in that interview whatever Mr Bhutto has to speak -- he will actually speak there, that will be designed for both the Indian and Pakistani audience. I am certain, during that interaction with the media, he is going to raise bilateral issues, especially Kashmir," he said.