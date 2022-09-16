SCO Summit: PM Modi calls for reliable supply chain to foster economic recovery2 min read . 03:41 PM IST
At the SCO Summit 2022, PM Narendra Modi called for a reliable supply chain in meeting with Russia's Vladimir Putin and China's Xi Jinping
At the SCO Summit 2022, PM Narendra Modi called for a reliable supply chain in meeting with Russia's Vladimir Putin and China's Xi Jinping
Prime Minister Narendra Modi called on leaders of the regional security bloc including Russia and China at the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Summit 2022. PM Modi called on the leaders to address the energy and food crises triggered by the coronavirus pandemic and the war in Ukraine.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi called on leaders of the regional security bloc including Russia and China at the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Summit 2022. PM Modi called on the leaders to address the energy and food crises triggered by the coronavirus pandemic and the war in Ukraine.
PM Modi said, “The pandemic and the crisis in Ukraine have caused many disruptions in global supply chains, leaving the world facing unprecedented energy and food crises. SCO should strive to develop reliable, resilient and diversified supply chains in our region."
PM Modi said, “The pandemic and the crisis in Ukraine have caused many disruptions in global supply chains, leaving the world facing unprecedented energy and food crises. SCO should strive to develop reliable, resilient and diversified supply chains in our region."
Other than India, the SCO members include China, Russia, Pakistan, Iran, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, and Uzbekistan.
Other than India, the SCO members include China, Russia, Pakistan, Iran, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, and Uzbekistan.
At the Summit, India and the SCO member states are expected to discuss energy security, which coincides with a sharp rise in Indian imports of Russian oil, coal and fertiliser. PM Modi said the pandemic and the war in Ukraine has left the world facing "unprecedented" energy and food crises.
At the Summit, India and the SCO member states are expected to discuss energy security, which coincides with a sharp rise in Indian imports of Russian oil, coal and fertiliser. PM Modi said the pandemic and the war in Ukraine has left the world facing "unprecedented" energy and food crises.
In his address at the SCO Summit, PM Modi said the Indian economy is expected to grow at 7.5 per cent this year. He said India supports "greater cooperation and mutual trust" among the SCO member states.
In his address at the SCO Summit, PM Modi said the Indian economy is expected to grow at 7.5 per cent this year. He said India supports "greater cooperation and mutual trust" among the SCO member states.
"India supports greater cooperation and mutual trust among SCO members. The pandemic and the crisis in Ukraine have caused many disruptions in global supply chains, leaving the world facing unprecedented energy and food crises," PM Narendra Modi said.
"India supports greater cooperation and mutual trust among SCO members. The pandemic and the crisis in Ukraine have caused many disruptions in global supply chains, leaving the world facing unprecedented energy and food crises," PM Narendra Modi said.
He added that “the SCO should strive to develop reliable, resilient and diversified supply chains in our region. For this, better connectivity will be required, as well as it will also be important that we all give full rights of transit to each other."
He added that “the SCO should strive to develop reliable, resilient and diversified supply chains in our region. For this, better connectivity will be required, as well as it will also be important that we all give full rights of transit to each other."
Referring the food insecurity, PM Narendra Modi promoted cultivation and consumption of millets.
Referring the food insecurity, PM Narendra Modi promoted cultivation and consumption of millets.
"The world today faces another major challenge – and that is ensuring the food security of our citizens. One possible solution to this problem is to promote the cultivation and consumption of millets," he said.
"The world today faces another major challenge – and that is ensuring the food security of our citizens. One possible solution to this problem is to promote the cultivation and consumption of millets," he said.
"Millets is a superfood that has been grown for thousands of years, not only in SCO countries, but in many parts of the world, and is a traditional, nutritious and low-cost alternative to the food crisis," PM Modi said.
"Millets is a superfood that has been grown for thousands of years, not only in SCO countries, but in many parts of the world, and is a traditional, nutritious and low-cost alternative to the food crisis," PM Modi said.
(With agency inputs)
(With agency inputs)