SCO trade ministers adopt 2026-30 action plan

Trade ministers of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) member states on Friday adopted an action plan for 2026-30, aimed at implementing the bloc’s programme for multilateral trade and economic cooperation, as India called for greater intra-SCO trade, lower trade costs, and more resilient supply chains.

The 25th Meeting of Ministers of the SCO Member States Responsible for Foreign Economic and Foreign Trade Activities was held in Dushanbe, Tajikistan, on 17 September.

India at the meeting Representing India at the meeting, Yashvir Singh highlighted the SCO's economic potential and the need to translate it into tangible outcomes through increased intra-SCO trade, reduced trade costs, resilient supply chains, and stronger connectivity, said a Union commerce ministry statement.

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India referred to the vision outlined by Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the SCO Summit in Bishkek and highlighted the three pillars of “security, connectivity and opportunity”, underscoring their economic relevance for strengthening supply chains, developing trusted connectivity and expanding market-access opportunities for businesses.

The meeting comes as India continues to push for greater trade facilitation and digitalization to reduce the time and cost involved in cross-border commerce. India called for simplified customs procedures, paperless trade and electronic exchange of documents, along with stronger multimodal connectivity and shorter transit times.

India also sought greater cooperation among SCO economies to diversify supply chains in strategic and emerging sectors, including agriculture, critical minerals, pharmaceuticals, manufacturing and electronics. It also highlighted scope for cooperation in energy security, renewable energy and green hydrogen.

The Indian delegation stressed the need to improve the participation of smaller businesses in regional and global trade, including through digital and cross-border payments and accessible trade finance for micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) and startups.

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India also called for greater participation of SCO economies in global value chains and reiterated its commitment to an open, inclusive and rules-based multilateral trading system, with the World Trade Organization (WTO) at its core.

The outcome The ministers adopted the “Statement of the Ministers of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization Member States Responsible for Foreign Economic and Foreign Trade Activity”.

They also agreed on the action plan for 2026-30 for implementing the SCO programme of multilateral trade and economic cooperation, which will require further approval by the Council of Heads of Government, comprising the prime ministers of SCO member states.

The ministers additionally approved regulations governing a special working group on the development of the creative economy among SCO member states.

The meeting took note of updates from the SCO Business Council on its activities and from Tajikistan on the work of the SCO Consortium of Economic Analytical Centres.

The next ministerial meeting on foreign economic and foreign trade activities will be held in Uzbekistan in 2027.

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