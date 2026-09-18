SCO trade ministers adopt 2026-30 action plan

Trade ministers of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) member states on Friday adopted an action plan for 2026-30, aimed at implementing the bloc’s programme for multilateral trade and economic cooperation, as India called for greater intra-SCO trade, lower trade costs, and more resilient supply chains.

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The 25th Meeting of Ministers of the SCO Member States Responsible for Foreign Economic and Foreign Trade Activities was held in Dushanbe, Tajikistan, on 17 September.

India at the meeting Representing India at the meeting, Yashvir Singh highlighted the SCO's economic potential and the need to translate it into tangible outcomes through increased intra-SCO trade, reduced trade costs, resilient supply chains, and stronger connectivity, said a Union commerce ministry statement.

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India referred to the vision outlined by Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the SCO Summit in Bishkek and highlighted the three pillars of “security, connectivity and opportunity”, underscoring their economic relevance for strengthening supply chains, developing trusted connectivity and expanding market-access opportunities for businesses.

The meeting comes as India continues to push for greater trade facilitation and digitalization to reduce the time and cost involved in cross-border commerce. India called for simplified customs procedures, paperless trade and electronic exchange of documents, along with stronger multimodal connectivity and shorter transit times.

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India also sought greater cooperation among SCO economies to diversify supply chains in strategic and emerging sectors, including agriculture, critical minerals, pharmaceuticals, manufacturing and electronics. It also highlighted scope for cooperation in energy security, renewable energy and green hydrogen.

The Indian delegation stressed the need to improve the participation of smaller businesses in regional and global trade, including through digital and cross-border payments and accessible trade finance for micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) and startups.

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India also called for greater participation of SCO economies in global value chains and reiterated its commitment to an open, inclusive and rules-based multilateral trading system, with the World Trade Organization (WTO) at its core.

The outcome The ministers adopted the “Statement of the Ministers of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization Member States Responsible for Foreign Economic and Foreign Trade Activity”.

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They also agreed on the action plan for 2026-30 for implementing the SCO programme of multilateral trade and economic cooperation, which will require further approval by the Council of Heads of Government, comprising the prime ministers of SCO member states.

The ministers additionally approved regulations governing a special working group on the development of the creative economy among SCO member states.

The meeting took note of updates from the SCO Business Council on its activities and from Tajikistan on the work of the SCO Consortium of Economic Analytical Centres.

The next ministerial meeting on foreign economic and foreign trade activities will be held in Uzbekistan in 2027.

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The SCO is an Eurasian intergovernmental body focused on political, security, economic, and cultural cooperation. It originated from the “Shanghai Five” (China, Russia, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, and Tajikistan), formed in 1996 to build military confidence and demilitarize borders after the Soviet Union’s collapse. Uzbekistan joined in 2001, and the group was formally established as the SCO in Shanghai on 15 June 2001. The SCO Charter was signed in 2002 and entered into force in 2003.

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About the Author Harsh Kumar Harsh Kumar is a policy reporter at Mint (HT Media Group), where he covers the Ministry of Commerce and Industry along with key departments of the Min...Read More ✕ Harsh Kumar Harsh Kumar is a policy reporter at Mint (HT Media Group), where he covers the Ministry of Commerce and Industry along with key departments of the Ministry of Finance, including the Department of Economic Affairs (DEA) and the Department of Financial Services (DFS). With over five years of experience in business and economic journalism, he has developed strong expertise in tracking policy developments and their wider economic impact.



He has previously worked with Business Standard, Moneycontrol, and Outlook Money, where he reported extensively on banking, financial services, and the broader economy. Over the years, he has built a reputation for delivering accurate, insightful, and impactful stories, supported by a keen eye for detail and a consistent track record of breaking exclusive news.



An alumnus of Jamia Millia Islamia, Harsh closely follows regulatory changes and key economic trends shaping India’s financial and industrial landscape. His reporting aims to simplify complex policy issues for a wider audience while maintaining depth and credibility.



Outside of work, he enjoys tracking policy developments, finding scoops, and travelling, reflecting his curiosity about how economic decisions shape everyday life.