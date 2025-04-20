Scolded by uncle, 16-year-old Mumbai boy attacks bus with sword in rage

A 16-year-old boy, reportedly upset after being scolded by his uncle, went on a rampage in Mumbai’s Bhandup area on Saturday afternoon, vandalising a government bus with a sword. The shocking incident unfolded on a busy road, with visuals capturing the teenager shouting in a fit of rage as he attacked the vehicle. The boy, who is already facing multiple police cases, has since been detained.



Around 3:10 pm on Saturday, a 16-year-old boy halted a Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) bus on Tank Road in Bhandup West and threatened the driver while wielding a sword. He allegedly assaulted the driver, hurled verbal abuse, and went on to smash the windshield and several windows of the bus. The damages are estimated to have caused a loss of around ₹70,000.



A nearby water tanker and auto-rickshaw were also found with shattered windshields. The teenager has been detained and sent to a juvenile remand home. During questioning, he told the police that he lost his temper after his uncle accused him of theft, according to Lokmat Times.



He has been booked for criminal intimidation, use of a dangerous weapon, and assault, following a police complaint filed by the bus driver, Dnyaneshwar Rathod. Authorities have also charged him under the Damage to Public Property Act and the Arms Act.



The teenager, already in conflict with the law, has multiple criminal cases registered against him, including charges of causing harm and intending to provoke a breach of public peace.