Companies step up efforts to curb supply chain emissions as focus shifts to Scope 3 decarbonization

As companies make progress in reducing emissions from their own operations, the spotlight is increasingly shifting to emissions generated across their supply chains. Corporate sustainability leaders say collaboration with suppliers, access to finance and better data will be critical to achieving net-zero targets.

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Speaking at the Mint Sustainability Summit 2026 on value-chain decarbonization, executives from TVS Motor, Larsen & Toubro (L&T), Apollo Tyres, Deloitte India and Amazon said Scope 3 emissions—which include emissions from purchased raw materials, logistics and product use by customers—account for the overwhelming majority of corporate carbon footprints and remain the hardest to measure and reduce.

Measurement challenge For TVS Motor, more than 95% of its carbon footprint falls under Scope 3 emissions, largely from customers using its motorcycles over their lifetime.

"More than 95% of our carbon footprint is sitting in Scope 3... the biggest challenge is how to measure, map and report it appropriately," said Thakur Pherwani, chief sustainability officer, TVS Motor. "Recording is more important before reporting because carbon is going to get taxed. We really don't want to report something which becomes a liability."

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Pherwani said current methods rely heavily on estimates because two customers riding the same motorcycle may have vastly different usage patterns, making accurate emissions accounting difficult. As carbon pricing evolves, inaccurate reporting could create both financial and reputational risks.

TVS has adopted a phased approach to decarbonize its supply chain. It has localized nearly 96% of its supplier base within a 500-km radius to reduce transport-related emissions while improving oversight. It has also developed a proprietary ‘My Sustainability Index’ to assess suppliers on environmental, social and governance metrics.

According to Pherwani, 116 suppliers have achieved the gold category under the programme, while more than 30 have attained platinum status. Suppliers that fail to meet sustainability requirements within six months risk losing business.

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The company also plans to extend low-cost sustainable financing to suppliers.

"Our sustainable finance framework has unlocked financing at 8%, 9% and 10% based on their commitment towards sustainability," he said, adding that the objective is to help suppliers transition rather than impose compliance requirements.

Supplier partnership Apollo Tyres, where nearly 80% of emissions originate from Scope 3 activities, is taking a similar collaborative approach, particularly with natural rubber suppliers.

"When you're looking at Scope 3 overall, it's not something within your control. When it's not in your control, you have to work with your value chain partners, otherwise it's going to be a fruitless effort," said Rinika Grover, global head, sustainability, HSE and CSR, Apollo Tyres Ltd.

Also Read | Mint Sustainability Impact Summit 2026: the new economics of responsibility

Natural rubber, one of the company's largest raw material inputs, is sourced largely from smallholder farmers. Grover said the tyre maker is improving supplier monitoring, encouraging vendors to participate in sustainability assessment platforms and supporting farming communities through livelihood initiatives.

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"It's not one size that fits all," she said. "Sometimes you have small marginal farmers, sometimes smaller supply chain partners and sometimes very large players. It's actually about understanding where each one stands and working with them accordingly."

L&T said the design phase of infrastructure projects offers the biggest opportunity to reduce lifetime emissions.

"For any engineering project, properly designed and engineered, there is significant scope for reducing lifetime emissions by using less material, choosing alternate materials and increasing the use of renewables," said Santosh Kumar Singh, chief sustainability officer, Larsen & Toubro.

The company estimates that 85-87% of its emissions come from Scope 3. Steel, cement and aluminium used in roads, bridges and railway corridors account for the bulk of these emissions.

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L&T has introduced a ‘Supplier Sustainability Assessment Programme’ that classifies vendors into green, yellow and amber categories. Suppliers needing improvement receive training, capacity-building and implementation support.

"We have seen almost 20-25% of suppliers improving their sustainability performance due to our process of handholding and capacity building," Singh said, adding that the programme currently covers around 500 critical suppliers and continues to expand.

Collective effort Consulting firms are also seeing a sharp rise in demand for Scope 3 advisory, according to Charu Gupta, executive director of climate change and sustainability at Deloitte India.

"This has now become a focused discussion not only with chief sustainability officers but also at the boardroom level," Gupta said. Companies, she added, are increasingly training suppliers to improve emissions data collection while integrating sustainability into business strategy rather than treating it as a compliance exercise.

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Amazon-backed Climate Pledge, a global initiative aimed at achieving net-zero carbon emissions by 2040, is also working to bridge gaps between companies and suppliers.

Mathsy Kutty, APAC lead, Climate Pledge, Amazon, said the initiative now includes around 700 companies committed to measuring, reporting and reducing emissions across all three scopes.

Also Read | Climate risk is moving to the boardroom as companies rethink resilience

"We cannot solve this alone," Kutty said. "Instead of imposing requirements on suppliers, how can we handhold them? That could be through capacity building, tools, standards or infrastructure that helps them make the transition."

"What the Climate Pledge does is bring demand and supply-side companies together, de-risk new technologies and build confidence for suppliers to adopt them," she said.

About the Author Dipali Banka Dipali Banka is a Mumbai-based journalist who treats corporate reporting less like a beat and more like a puzzle to be solved. This invariably means s...Read More ✕ Dipali Banka Dipali Banka is a Mumbai-based journalist who treats corporate reporting less like a beat and more like a puzzle to be solved. This invariably means she has to read through annual reports and speak with leaders and analysts. She tracks policies, deals, and the pulse of industries spanning metals, mining, paints, and cement, alongside aviation. She started out as an intern at The Statesman and then completed her postgraduate diploma in journalism from Asian College of Journalism, Chennai, in 2025. Relentlessly curious at heart, Dipali is driven by the simple urge to understand how things work and who they impact. Armed with an enduring fascination for steel and aeroplanes, she moves through the churn of daily news with focus, turning complexity into clarity without losing the story. She is particularly committed to shaping numbers into objective narratives, having little appetite for vagueness that gets in her way.



Outside the newsroom, Dipali is an unapologetically loud presence who values long conversations and longer walks to unwind. She devours books of all kinds and can often be found indulging in the lyrical sway of contemporary ghazals. She ardently believes that her relationship with her bylines is more sacred than it would ever be with anyone across the human race.