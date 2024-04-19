Scotland Retreats on ‘Out of Reach’ 2030 Climate Change Target
(Bloomberg) -- The Scottish government scrapped a plan to cut carbon emissions by 75% by 2030, conceding the target is unachievable and that it needs to recalibrate its approach to tackling climate change.
