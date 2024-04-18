Scottish Police Re-Arrest Sturgeon’s Husband in SNP Probe
British police re-arrested former First Minister Nicola Sturgeon’s husband as part of its probe into Scottish National Party finances, a development that will put Scotland’s governing party under renewed scrutiny at a critical time ahead of a UK-wide election expected this year.
