Sea corridor for Gaza tests US ability to ease humanitarian crisis

An international plan to facilitate aid deliveries to the Gaza Strip via the Mediterranean Sea will launch this weekend, European officials said, testing the ability of the U.S. and its allies to deliver food and essential supplies to a Palestinian population caught in a growing hunger crisis.

Biden in his State of the Union address Thursday said he would direct the U.S. military to erect a floating pier to allow a “massive increase in the amount of humanitarian assistance getting into Gaza every day," while urging Israel to allow more aid into Gaza as well.

A pilot operation to bring aid mobilized by the United Arab Emirates into Gaza via the maritime corridor is expected to head out from Cyprus on Saturday or Sunday, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said.

The announcement comes after weeks of failed attempts by U.S. and Arab negotiators to mediate a cease-fire between Israel and Hamas to alleviate an increasingly pressing humanitarian disaster in the Gaza Strip and allow more aid into the enclave.

After a recent aid mission overseen by the Israeli military turned deadly, the U.S. last week began airdropping aid over Gaza, a move that some observers said would have little impact on the ground given the small amounts of supplies that can be delivered this way.

The sea corridor plan shows the limits of Biden’s willingness to pressure Israel, which has resisted his calls to open additional border crossings for aid into Gaza, said Mairav Zonszein, senior analyst with the International Crisis Group in Israel. “The irony of the U.S. having to use airdrops and now this temporary pier, when in fact its greatest beneficiary and ally isn’t cooperating on humanitarian access, is stunning."

Zonszein added that without a cease-fire in Gaza, distributing aid would continue to be very difficult.

The American plan is fraught with uncertainty: The shipments, enabled by the U.S. and a coalition of allies and partners, will initially be screened by Israel before departing Cyprus to ensure no weapons or other products helpful to Hamas fighters in Gaza are included. Israel will also monitor the shipments to ensure nothing is added en route.

Cyprus first proposed a maritime corridor in October, but for months got little traction. The initial plan was for aid to be delivered that way once the fighting ended.

Cypriot officials have said once the corridor is fully up and running, a landing ship could deliver 2,000 metric tons of aid in less than a day and return to Cyprus to be ready for a follow-up voyage in around 30 hours.

U.S. officials hope that, if things works as planned, within four weeks, the equivalent of 200 truckloads of aid would arrive every day. That would still make it a stopgap measure compared with prewar times, when Gaza relied on approximately 500 truckloads a day.

Questions also remain over how the aid delivered will make its way to Palestinians who need it most in the enclave.

Last month, Israeli soldiers opened fire on civilians during an aid delivery by trucks, causing a stampede that left more than 100 Palestinians dead. Even before, the flow of humanitarian aid entering the Gaza Strip from the southern border crossing with Egypt had slowed to a trickle amid a collapse of law and order in the enclave.

U.S. officials said they are working with the U.N. and other partners to find safe routes within Gaza for the supplies to be transported by land to those in need after they reach the pier. Biden said no U.S. personnel will set foot in Gaza as part of the operation.

Dave Harden, managing director of Georgetown Strategy Group and former USAID mission director to the West Bank and Gaza, said opening a temporary port in Gaza would be qualitatively different and could have a real impact, as opposed to the U.S. airdrops of aid, which he described as “a stunt."

“Biden deserves credit for creative thinking. Obviously, the land crossings are the most important and efficient ways of moving assistance into Gaza and blunting famine risk," Harden said, adding that the pier would be a public indictment of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s failure to open more crossings.

“But building a port in Gaza actually establishes facts on the ground, which changes the calculation between the Israelis and the Americans and helps push more aid in coordination with the U.N. to Gaza’s most vulnerable," he said.

Meanwhile, Zonszein said, the maritime aid corridor also serves to relieve pressure on Israel by keeping Gaza from the brink of even worse humanitarian disaster and allowing it to continue its military campaign.

“The discourse in Israel is that we need the aid to come in so we can keep fighting," she said. “In circles of the security establishment, it has been clear that you can’t run an operation for months and months to root out Hamas without the people of Gaza functioning."

Stephen Kalin contributed to this article.