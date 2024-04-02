The hip-hop mogul Sean 'Diddy' Combs is under scanner on charges of sex trafficking. FBI is closing in on Combs after raids on his mansions amid sex trafficking and sexual abuse charges

Sean 'Diddy' Combs, the hip-hop mogul, is under scanner on charges of sex trafficking. Amid an ongoing sex-trafficking probe by the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), an ex-FBI agent claimed that noose is tightening around the hip-hop mogul Sean 'Diddy' Combs. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Sean Love Combs, famously known by stage names Puff Daddy, P Diddy, or simply Diddy, is an American rapper, record producer and record executive.

The law enforcement agency conducted raids at two of Sean Diddy Combs' mansions in Los Angeles and Miami in connection with a sex-trafficking probe. Weeks after this raid, the FBI is closing in on the hip-hop mogul, as per media reports.

A former FBI agent, Nicole Parker, said Diddy won't be able to buy his way out of trouble. The FBI agent said, “You can pay off folks in civil lawsuits to make them go away, but that doesn’t work in a sound criminal investigation – especially on a federal level when it comes to sex trafficking allegations," reported Fox News.

Commenting on how the rapper managed to release himself in civil lawsuits by paying off to settle the matter, Nicole Parker said, "After the Epstein debacle, folks know you won't be able to just make these cases disappear," informed Fox News. This development comes in the wake of the recent sex offender Jeffrey Epstein case. Jeffrey Epstein was an American financier and convicted paedophile who was facing sex trafficking and sexual abuse charges.

"They'll use a lot of the same evidence to build their case," the FBI agent stated, adding, "Anyone is innocent until proven guilty, but the evidence is mounting."

Homeland Security Investigations agents raided Diddy's property last week. A series of civil lawsuits filed against Puff Daddy accused him of trafficking sex, guns, and drugs.

The first lawsuit against Diddy was filed by R&B singer Cassie (Casandra Ventura) which was settled by the hip-hop mogul a day after it was filed.

Music producer Rodney Jones also filed a lawsuit against Diddy recently. Jones accused the rapper of indulging in various misdeeds, including sexual grooming, covering up a studio shooting, and making threats against law enforcement. Earlier, a lawsuit was filed by Ventura against Diddy, who claimed to be one of the victims. At least three other women and a man, including one female who was allegedly under 18 at the time of her assault, are in the list of people who have filed charges against the hip-hop mogul.

Meanwhile, the billionaire and his legal team have denied all allegations as Diddy termed all of these allegations as attempts by his accusers to secure a "quick payday."

