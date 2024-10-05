As accusations of rape, sexual abuse and sex trafficking of women heap on rapper Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs—following his September 2024 indictment and arrest—a resurfaced 2011 video featuring a 16-year-old Justin Bieber on a talk show has emerged, sending chills down viewers' spines. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The video shows Sean 'Diddy' Combs and Justin Bieber on 'Jimmy Kimmel Live!' talk show where the host questions them about their friendship. At one point, Sean 'Diddy' Combs is heard cautioning Justin Bieber to not talk on national television "about the things that he does with big brother Puff" because "everything ain't for everybody".

Sean 'Diddy' Combs Combs was indicted last month on three criminal counts that allege he sexually abused women and coerced them into drug-fueled sex parties using threats and violence.

The viral video clip begins with Jimmy Kimmel asking the duo about their friendship and if they were working on any music together. To this, Sean 'Diddy' Combs replies: "I think that we have become friends in a strange way."

The Grammy award winner continues, "He's [Justin Bieber], to a lot of us, he's like a little brother. He's not afraid to call and ask for advice. He's somebody that industry wise, the record industry is a strong family. He's somebody that we definitely have our arms around and we wanna protect him because he's genuinely such a nice person besides his talents."

“He’s one of the greatest kids you could ever know," he added.

At this, Jimmy Kimmel chimes in, saying Sean 'Diddy' Combs got a Bentley for his son and maybe, "he could buy you one also while you're at it." To this, Justin Bieber says the rapper got him a Lamborghini which he has not gotten yet.

Sean 'Diddy' Combs interjects by saying, "The Lamborghini for a day or two and he had access to the house. And he knows better than to be talking about the things that he does with big brother Puff on national television. Everything ain't for everybody."

The social media say it gets “creepier" after this point.