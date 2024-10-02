Sean ’Diddy’ Combs accused of sexual misconduct by 120 persons in new lawsuit: ‘More than 3,280 people…’

Attorney Buzbee described the victims as 60 males and 60 females, and that 25 were minors at the time of the alleged misconduct

AP
Updated2 Oct 2024, 06:16 AM IST
Sean Diddy Combs poses at the Met Gala, an annual fundraising gala held for the benefit of the Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute .
Sean Diddy Combs poses at the Met Gala, an annual fundraising gala held for the benefit of the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute .(REUTERS)

More than 120 people, including men, women, and even minors, came forward to accuse American hip-hop mogul Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs of sexual misconduct, an attorney said on Tuesday, reported Associated Press.

The new allegations are fresh revelations against Sean Diddy Combs, who is awaiting trial on sex trafficking charges. The American rapper is also facing backlash for his parties, also dubbed “Freak Off” sessions, allegedly joined by several A-listed actors, including Jennifer Lopez, Leonardo DiCaprio,etc.

The sexual misconduct lawsuit against Sean Diddy Combs is likely to be filed next month, said Houston attorney Tony Buzbee. He also added that the long list of victims included sixty males, sixty females, and twenty-five people who were minors at the time of the misconduct. One of them was nine years old when he was abused, Buzbee said.

According to AP, Buzbee claimed that the allegations cover a period from 1991 to this year. “This type of sexual assault, sexual abuse, sexual exploitation should never happen in the United States or anywhere else. This should have never been allowed to go on for so long. This conduct has created a mass of individuals who are injured, scared and scarred,” AP quoted Buzbee as saying at a news conference.

Can't address every allegation part of media circus: Combs’ attorney

Reacting to the fresh accusations, Sean ‘Diddy’ combs attorney said it is impossible to “address every meritless allegation in what has become a reckless media circus.”

“That said, Mr. Combs emphatically and categorically denies as false and defamatory any claim that he sexually abused anyone, including minors,” attorney Erica Wolff said in a statement. “He looks forward to proving his innocence and vindicating himself in court, where the truth will be established based on evidence, not speculation.”

Most of the sexual abuse crimes were committed in New York, California, Florida

Most of the sexual abuse crimes were committed in New York, California, and Florida during the period starting from 1991 till now. The 120 cases that will be taken up against Combs were taken up from a long list of 3,280 individuals who contacted Buzebee. All of them alleged that they were victimised by Combs and that after vetting the allegations, his firm decided to represent 120 people. Other cases are still being reviewed. He said some of his clients have spoken with the FBI.

Some of the alleged conduct took place at auditions where “many times, especially young people, people wanting to break into the industry were coerced into this type of conduct in the promise of being made a star,” Buzbee said.

Sean Diddy Combs has been locked up at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn after he pleaded not guilty on September 17 to federal charges that he misused his “power” to induce female victims into drugged-up, elaborately produced sexual performances with male sex workers in events dubbed “Freak Offs.”

First Published:2 Oct 2024, 06:16 AM IST
Sean 'Diddy' Combs accused of sexual misconduct by 120 persons in new lawsuit: 'More than 3,280 people…'

