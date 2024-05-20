Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs issues apology after video shows him beating ex-girlfriend Cassie: ‘Difficult to reflect on…’
Sean “Diddy" Combs, on Sunday, May 19, issued an apology and admitted that he beat his ex-girlfriend Cassie in a hotel hallway in 2016. In the video apology, the music mogul said he was “truly sorry" and his actions were “inexcusable," reported AP.