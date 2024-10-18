Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs row: New lawsuit makes big claim, baby oil found at rapper’s house spiked with…

Troubles continue to mount for music mogul Sean 'Diddy' Combs, as a recent charge accuses him of possessing adulterated baby oil laced with Rohypnol or GHB, popularly known as date rape drug.

Sean John Combs, popularly known by his stage name ‘Diddy’, has been in jail since September. Several victims have come forward alleging that Diddy sexually assaulted them after his long-time girlfriend, Cassie Ventura, reported the first case.

Surrounded by sex trafficking, prostitution and racketeering allegations, the rapper was recently pressed with another charge to which he pleaded not guilty. The 54-year-old music mogul faces fresh accusations after a recent slew of filings emerged. One of the plaintiffs, identified as Jane Doe, alleged that the baby oil secured from Combs’ house was spiked with date rape drug, reported E! News.

According to the October 14 filing, “Combs particularly fancied the use of the popular date-rape drug Rohypnol or GHB." It accuses Sean “Diddy” Combs of using the drug “to commit heinous non-consensual acts of sexual violence and rape against countless victims.”

This particular lawsuit levied misconduct allegations against Diddy, accusing him of “dousing victims in lotions or similar body oils”. The lawsuit suggests that these lubricants were spiked with Rohypnol “so that the drug would be absorbed through the victim’s skin and make it easier to take advantage of, exploit, and assault him or her.”

According to media reports, as many as 1,000 bottles of baby oil were discovered by authorities while executing search warrants on Sean Combs’ home. Embroiled in controversy, the charges levied against the singer were not limited to the baby oil. It is believed that he used sedative drugs in beverages served at his events.

Also Read | From building Bad Boy empire to facing lawsuit —track timeline of Sean Diddy