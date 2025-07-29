Sean 'Diddy' Combs seeks release on $50 million bond after not guilty verdict on key charges

Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs has sought $50-million bond for his release ahead of his sentencing on October 3 after he was found “not guilty” of some serious charges that he was facing. Hip-hop mogul Sean Combs' attorney, Marc Agnifilo, argued that conditions at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn were unsafe.

He added that in similar past cases involving prostitution-related charges, defendants were typically released before sentencing.

Marc Agnifilo wrote, “Sean Combs should not be in jail for this conduct. In fact, he may be the only person currently in a United States jail for being any sort of john.”

Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs, 55, was found not guilty on July 2 of three counts of sex trafficking and racketeering conspiracy, which carried potential life sentences. But he was convicted of two lesser charges of transportation to engage in prostitution – that carry a maximum of 10-year sentence. Also Read | Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs' bail denied, he faces upto 20 years in prison: Here's why

Prosecutors claimed that Bad Boy Records founder Sean Combs used intimidation, physical force, and his business empire’s influence to pressure two former girlfriends into participating in multi-day, drug-fueled sexual encounters with male sex workers, often referred to as “freak-offs.”

Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs' lawyers have argued that the two women had willingly taken part in the encounters. His earlier request for release after the verdict was rejected by US District Judge Subramanian as he cited evidence of the violent acts he had committed. Also Read | Sean Diddy Combs verdict: 5 times rapper topped the list of highest-paid artists globally

Combs' lawyers argued that it was unusual for him to face prosecution for prostitution-related charges, as he did not financially benefit from the alleged acts.