Sebi bars Bombay Dyeing, Ness Wadia, others from securities market for 2 years3 min read . Updated: 22 Oct 2022, 05:13 PM IST
SEBI has barred Bombay Dyeing, Ness Wadia and others from securities market for up to two years
SEBI has barred Bombay Dyeing, Ness Wadia and others from securities market for up to two years
Sebi has barred 10 entities, including Bombay Dyeing & Manufacturing Company Ltd and its promoters -- Nusli N Wadia, Ness Wadia and Jehangir Wadia -- from the securities markets for up to two years and levied a fine totalling ₹15.75 crore on them for being involved in a fraudulent scheme of misrepresenting the company's financial statements.