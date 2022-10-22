Sebi bars Bombay Dyeing, Ness Wadia, others from securities market for 2 years

"The planned reduction of shareholding in Scal to 19 per cent to avoid consolidation of financial statements of Scal, execution of non-genuine sales to Scal through MoU's, granting deferment of payment to Scal (and not any other bulk buyer), inflation of sales and profit of BDMCL, non-realization of payments from Scal etc, were all different legs of the broad 'scheme of fraud' perpetrated under the supervision and control of Noticee no. 3, 4 and 5, (Wadias) while they were at the helm of affairs at BDMCL," Sebi noted.