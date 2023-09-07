SEBI implements online payment system for Investor Protection and Education Fund replacing payment via demand drafts1 min read 07 Sep 2023, 02:16 PM IST
SEBI implements online payment system for Investor Protection and Education Fund while the previous method of payment through demand drafts is no longer accepted.
Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI), capital markets regulator, implemented a online payment mechanism for its Investor Protection and Education Fund (IPEF) on September 6, PTI reported.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message