SEBI increases scrutiny of Adani group after report of Hindenburg Research: Report2 min read . Updated: 27 Jan 2023, 02:16 PM IST
SEBI has increased scrutiny of deals undertaken by the Adani Group after the report from Hindenburg Research
India’s market regulator has increased scrutiny of deals by the Adani Group over the past year and will study a report issued by short-seller Hindenburg Research to add to its own ongoing preliminary investigation into the group’s foreign portfolio investors, according to two sources aware of the matter.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
Login to enjoy exclusive benefits!
- Unlocked premium articles
- Personalized news
- Market Watchlist
- Insightful Newsletters & more
×