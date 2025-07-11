Sebi vs Jane Street: Arbitrage or manipulation? Market crackdown sparks legal showdown
Neha Joshi 4 min read 11 Jul 2025, 05:30 AM IST
Sebi’s ban on Jane Street for alleged Bank Nifty manipulation ignites a fierce debate on the line between aggressive arbitrage and market abuse. Legal experts say the case could set a precedent for defining manipulative intent in India’s fast-evolving financial markets.
As the Indian market watchdog accuses global trading giant Jane Street of market manipulation, the firm’s alleged defence—that its trades were legitimate arbitrage—now faces an unprecedented test.
