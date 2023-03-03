Sebi penalises Manpasand Beverages, its directors for flouting regulatory norms3 min read . Updated: 03 Mar 2023, 11:06 PM IST
Sebi has penalised Manpasand Beverages and its directors for flouting regulatory norms
Capital markets regulator Sebi has levied fines totalling ₹33 lakh on Manpasand Beverages and its directors for violating regulatory norms. The regulator slapped a fine of ₹10 lakh on Manpasand Beverages Ltd (MBL), ₹7 lakh on Dhirendra Singh (Chairman and MD of MBL), ₹5 lakh on Abhishek Singh (whole time director), ₹2 lakh each on Milind Babar, Chirag Doshi and Paresh Thakkar (CFO).
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×