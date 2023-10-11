SEBI probing Adani Group's ties with Gulf Asia fund: Report
The fund is called Gulf Asia Trade & Investment, sources told Reuters. It is owned by Dubai businessman Nasser Ali Shaban Ahli, according to checks of its website last month although the site has since been pulled down, the report added.
India's market regulator SEBI is investigating the relationship between the Adani Group and a fund incorporated in the British Virgin Islands to see if there has been a violation of share ownership rules, Reuters reported, citing two sources with direct knowledge of the matter said.