SEBI probing Adani Group's ties with Gulf Asia fund: Report

India's market regulator SEBI is investigating the relationship between the Adani Group and a fund incorporated in the British Virgin Islands to see if there has been a violation of share ownership rules, Reuters reported, citing two sources with direct knowledge of the matter said.

The fund is called Gulf Asia Trade & Investment, the sources told the news agency. It is owned by Dubai businessman Nasser Ali Shaban Ahli, according to checks of its website last month although the site has since been pulled down, the report added.

The fund has invested in several listed Adani firms, according to the Organised Crime and Corruption Reporting Project (OCCRP) and data that the investigative journalist group has provided to Reuters.

The probe, as per the report, is part of the Securities and Exchange Board of India's (SEBI) investigation into the Indian conglomerate which follows a damning report released by Hindenburg Research in January. The short-seller had alleged that offshore shell companies "surreptitiously" owned stock in Adani listed firms, posing governance concerns.

A key question for SEBI investigators is whether Gulf Asia's ties with the Adani Group were such that it would be deemed to be acting "in concert" with key Adani shareholders, the persons privy to the development reportedly said.

Adani Group has previously said it categorically rejects allegations by OCCRP that there was an "opaque use" of funds by business partners to invest in its listed companies. It has also denied allegations made by Hindenburg, saying all transactions made with entities that qualified as related parties had been fully disclosed.

(This is a developing story. Please check back for more updates)

