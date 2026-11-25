The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) has proposed allowing farmer producer organisations (FPOs) to receive up to 80% of their sale proceeds before the expiry of agricultural commodity derivatives contracts, in a move aimed at easing working capital constraints and facilitating faster payments to farmers.
Trading members, such as brokers, may be permitted to release funds to eligible FPO clients up to 30 days before the expiry of a contract, provided the organisations have completed the early pay-in (EPI) of goods against the relevant sale transaction on the exchange, Sebi proposed in a consultation paper issued on Wednesday.
EPI refers to the advance deposit or transfer of funds, securities or goods to a clearing corporation or exchange before the prescribed settlement deadline.
The facility will be available only through corporate trading members with a minimum net worth of ₹3 crore.
The market regulator said FPOs often face a liquidity crunch because they have to pay farmers for their produce but wait until the expiry of exchange-traded contracts to realise sale proceeds. The delay restricts their participation in organised markets.
FPOs aggregate agricultural produce from small and marginal farmers and facilitate access to larger markets, including commodity exchanges. While physical market transactions can provide immediate payment upon execution, exchange-based transactions follow a settlement cycle, creating a time lag between the sale and the receipt of funds.
Under the proposed mechanism, an FPO will submit an early payout (EPO) of funds request through its trading member after completing EPI. The trading member will verify the executed trade and confirm the EPI status through the clearing corporation’s system. The request will then be communicated through the clearing member to the clearing corporation.
Trading members may use their own funds or borrow from scheduled commercial banks, Reserve Bank of India-regulated non-banking financial companies, or through permitted debt instruments to finance the early payout.
However, they will not be allowed to use funds belonging to other clients. Their total exposure under the facility will also be capped at three times their net worth.
The regulator has proposed additional safeguards, including separate client-wise accounts, mandatory record-keeping, audit and disclosure requirements.
FPOs receiving early payouts will not be permitted to square off the corresponding positions. Trading members may also levy charges for the facility, subject to prior disclosure and the FPO’s consent.
Sebi has invited public comments on the proposal until 16 December.
Apoorva is a Mumbai-based journalist at Mint who covers the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI), tracking the pulse of India’s capital markets, regulatory developments and the people who operate within them. She holds a postgraduate diploma in business and financial journalism from the Asian College of Journalism, where she developed a strong foundation in markets, companies, and economic policy. She began her journalism journey with an internship at Bloomberg, where she worked across beats such as real estate, infrastructure, capital markets, and deals, which helped her understanding of business and finance.<br><br>She is guided by the belief that everything in this world can be explained in simple and fewer words, and that idea shapes how she approaches her writing. She aims to cut through complexity and present nuanced regulatory and financial developments in a way that is both accessible and meaningful to readers.<br><br>When she is not tracking market chatter, Apoorva can usually be found deep into a fiction novel or out on a long run. She is also a trained classical dancer in Bharatanatyam, Mohiniyattam, and Kathakali.
Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.