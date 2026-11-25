The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) has proposed allowing farmer producer organisations (FPOs) to receive up to 80% of their sale proceeds before the expiry of agricultural commodity derivatives contracts, in a move aimed at easing working capital constraints and facilitating faster payments to farmers.
Trading members, such as brokers, may be permitted to release funds to eligible FPO clients up to 30 days before the expiry of a contract, provided the organisations have completed the early pay-in (EPI) of goods against the relevant sale transaction on the exchange, Sebi proposed in a consultation paper issued on Wednesday.
EPI refers to the advance deposit or transfer of funds, securities or goods to a clearing corporation or exchange before the prescribed settlement deadline.
The facility will be available only through corporate trading members with a minimum net worth of ₹3 crore.
The market regulator said FPOs often face a liquidity crunch because they have to pay farmers for their produce but wait until the expiry of exchange-traded contracts to realise sale proceeds. The delay restricts their participation in organised markets.
FPOs aggregate agricultural produce from small and marginal farmers and facilitate access to larger markets, including commodity exchanges. While physical market transactions can provide immediate payment upon execution, exchange-based transactions follow a settlement cycle, creating a time lag between the sale and the receipt of funds.
Under the proposed mechanism, an FPO will submit an early payout (EPO) of funds request through its trading member after completing EPI. The trading member will verify the executed trade and confirm the EPI status through the clearing corporation’s system. The request will then be communicated through the clearing member to the clearing corporation.
Trading members may use their own funds or borrow from scheduled commercial banks, Reserve Bank of India-regulated non-banking financial companies, or through permitted debt instruments to finance the early payout.
However, they will not be allowed to use funds belonging to other clients. Their total exposure under the facility will also be capped at three times their net worth.
The regulator has proposed additional safeguards, including separate client-wise accounts, mandatory record-keeping, audit and disclosure requirements.
FPOs receiving early payouts will not be permitted to square off the corresponding positions. Trading members may also levy charges for the facility, subject to prior disclosure and the FPO’s consent.
Sebi has invited public comments on the proposal until 16 December.