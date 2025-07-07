Sebi proposes sweeping changes for fund managers, AMC overhaul amid conflict of interest concerns
Regulator seeks to expand business scope for AMCs, balancing industry demand for flexibility with stringent investor protection measures against potential conflicts of interest.
In a move that could significantly reshape India’s mutual fund landscape, the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) has proposed a revamp of rules governing asset management companies (AMCs). The key proposal seeks to amend Regulation 24(b) of the Sebi (Mutual Funds) Regulations, 1996, which currently restricts AMCs from managing only broad-based pooled assets.