Sebi recovers ₹6.57 crore dues from Sahara Group, its chief Subrata Roy1 min read . Updated: 28 Mar 2023, 05:36 PM IST
Sebi has recovered its pending dues worth ₹6.57 crore from Sahara Group firms, its chief Subrata Roy, and others
Markets regulator Sebi on Tuesday said it has recovered pending dues worth ₹6.57 crore from Sahara India Real Estate Corporation, its chief Subrata Roy, and others in the case pertaining to flouting norms in issuance of optionally fully convertible debentures.
