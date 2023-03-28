Home / News / Sebi recovers 6.57 crore dues from Sahara Group, its chief Subrata Roy
Back

Markets regulator Sebi on Tuesday said it has recovered pending dues worth 6.57 crore from Sahara India Real Estate Corporation, its chief Subrata Roy, and others in the case pertaining to flouting norms in issuance of optionally fully convertible debentures.

"In view of the payment of the amount of 6.57 crore due under the certificate, the said certificate is hereby completed," the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) said in its recovery order.

The amount included interest and other charges.

The regulator in December ordered the attachment of bank and demat accounts of Sahara India Real Estate Corporation (now known as Sahara Commodity Services Corporation), Subrata Roy, Ashok Roy Choudhary, Ravi Shanker Dubey and Vandana Bharrgava to recover 6.42 crore for violating regulatory norms in the issuance of OFCDs (Optionally Fully Convertible Debentures). This amount included interest, all costs, charges and expenses.

The recovery proceedings were initiated against these entities after they failed to pay 6 crore fine imposed on them by Sebi in June 2022.

The case relates to the issuance of OFCDs by Sahara India Real Estate Corporation and Sahara Housing Investment Corporation during 2008-09. The companies raised money through the public issue of securities by issuing OFCDs without following the various procedures intended to protect the interest of the investors, in respect of public issues, prescribed under the norms.

According to Sebi, the subscription towards the OFCDs was solicited by the two companies from the general public throughout the country, without adequately informing them about the risks involved in the instruments.

The issuance was allegedly done in contravention of the provisions of the Sebi's ICDR (Issue of Capital and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations and PFUTP (Prohibition of Fraudulent and Unfair Trade Practices).

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
OPEN IN APP
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Get alerts on WhatsApp
 Set Preferences My ReadsWatchlistFeedbackRedeem a Gift CardLogout