The biggest overhaul of India's mutual fund, broker rules may be around the corner
Sebi will review significant regulation changes for mutual funds and stock brokers on December 17. Proposed updates intend to improve transparency and modernize outdated rules, but face pushback from asset management firms regarding potential income impacts and privacy concerns for Sebi employees.
The board of India's stock market regulator will take up the most sweeping revision of regulations in decades spanning mutual funds, stock brokers and its own officials later this month, two people aware of the meeting's agenda said. The board will discuss bringing in new rules, updating outdated rules, and removing overlapping ones.