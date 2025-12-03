Sebi had formed the committee in March after Hindenburg Research allegations of conflict of interest against Madhabi Puri Buch, who served as Sebi chairperson until February. In August 2024, the US short-seller had claimed that Buch and her husband held undisclosed interests in Bermuda- and Mauritius-based entities that were allegedly linked to the Adani Group, even as Sebi was investigating fraud allegations against the conglomerate. Both the Adani Group and the Buchs rejected the claims.